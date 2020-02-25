Global  

1,000 workers, go home: Companies act to ward off coronavirus

Seattle Times Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
In Europe and Asia, workers have been sent home by the thousands. Some American companies are preparing to do the same to contain the virus.
News video: San Francisco State Of Emergency Coronavirus Impacts

San Francisco State Of Emergency Coronavirus Impacts 00:35

 Luciano Mortula - LGM/Shutterstock The coronavirus has upended plans and changed the way people and companies behave in San Francisco. San Francisco's mayor declared a state of emergency this week, enabling the city to expedite emergency planning, as the city braces for a potential outbreak (there...

Chinese manufacturing hits record lows amid Wuhan virus [Video]Chinese manufacturing hits record lows amid Wuhan virus

BEIJING — Some great news coming out of China amid the whole Wuhan virus debacle. Chinese manufacturing activity plummeted at a record rate in February, while the boys in Beijing were lying to the..

Hundreds of US Companies to Give Workers Time Off to Vote [Video]Hundreds of US Companies to Give Workers Time Off to Vote

According to Pew Research Center, only 56 percent of eligible voters participated in the 2016 contest. A conflicting working schedule is one of the main reasons Americans didn't go to the polls.

Wall Street thinks Zoom, Slack and these 2 other companies could see their stock prices soar as the coronavirus means more people work remotely

Wall Street thinks Zoom, Slack and these 2 other companies could see their stock prices soar as the coronavirus means more people work remotely· As more white collar workers work remotely due to concerns over the coronavirus disease, COVID-19, companies like Zoom, Slack, and Dropbox could benefit from...
Business Insider

Corona Effect on World Sport Matches

How were football matches and sporting events affected by the Coronavirus? The outbreak of a deadly virus in Wuhan, China in late 2019 has shut down large parts...
WorldNews

abdeshmukh

gab.ai/IamtheOne #जयश्रीराम RT @TheZaiduLeaks: Many companies/countries are now encouraging their workers to work from their homes because of Corona virus Following t… 43 seconds ago

ewingo13

Oliver Ewinger @AlexSchleber @solvesconflicts @HolgerGelhausen Actually, many more companies should act now and offer flexible hom… https://t.co/rECapcIgtw 1 minute ago

ewingo13

Oliver Ewinger @AlexSchleber @solvesconflicts @HolgerGelhausen Actually, many more companies should act now and offer flexible hom… https://t.co/pv79D6tHyj 2 minutes ago

medifferenta

A Different Me RT @annieauerbach: Companies who rejected #flex are embracing it because of #COVID19. IBM, which nearly three years ago ended remote work… 34 minutes ago

