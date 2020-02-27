Founder of 8chan Faces Arrest on ‘Cyberlibel’ Charge Thursday, 27 February 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Fredrick Brennan, who founded the site that has given visibility to violent extremists, gave up control of it in 2015 and has criticized 8chan’s current leader. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this - - RT @intheMatrixxx: Founder of 8chan Faces Arrest on ‘Cyberlibel’ Charge via @dnyuzcom https://t.co/17AFAjIP96 2 minutes ago Chronos RT @HW_BEAT_THAT: Founder of 8chan Fredrick Brennan Faces Arrest in the Philippines on ‘Cyberlibel’ Charge https://t.co/SxcS27yPcs 7 minutes ago Another person RT @getongab: Founder of 8chan Faces Arrest on ‘Cyberlibel’ Charge https://t.co/0jPB9lBqFH via @getongab 7 minutes ago MSN Founder of 8chan Faces Arrest on 'Cyberlibel' Charge https://t.co/WMQIDQtEGE 10 minutes ago Lucas_Wyrsch Founder of 8chan Faces Arrest on ‘Cyberlibel’ Charge https://t.co/gOv1xHZn0W 14 minutes ago JustMePammy RT @TheBeowulf: Founder of 8chan Faces Arrest on ‘Cyberlibel’ Charge - The New York Times https://t.co/08RDCMTEcF via @getongab 31 minutes ago