Molson Coors campus remains closed after shooting, NFL Combine, coronavirus: 5 things to know Thursday

USATODAY.com Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
The Molson Coors campus remains closed after mass shooting, football's best strut their stuff at the NFL Combine and more news you need to know Thursday.
News video: Molson Coors workers describe horror over mass shooting, one day later

Molson Coors workers describe horror over mass shooting, one day later 01:15

 Molson Coors Campus will remain closed through the end of the week as investigators work to find a motive in this mass shooting. Milwaukee Police say a total of 6 workers were killed Wednesday afternoon by a colleague who turned the gun on himself when the rampage was over.

Focus on workplace safety after Molson Coors mass shooting [Video]Focus on workplace safety after Molson Coors mass shooting

One day after a shooter took the lives of 5 people in an attack at Milwaukee's Molson Coors campus, the focus has turned to workplace safety. Captain Mike Bolender of the Oak Creek Police Department..

Molson Coors workers gather at McBob's on North Ave. to mourn together day after mass shooting [Video]Molson Coors workers gather at McBob's on North Ave. to mourn together day after mass shooting

At McBob's on North Avenue, $1 of all MillerCoors products sold between now and Sunday night will be donated to the families of the victims of yesterday's senseless tragedy. Molson Coors workers have..

5 Killed In Shooting At Molson Coors Campus In Milwaukee

Five people and the shooter were killed Wednesday in a shooting at the Molson Coors campus in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, police said.
Molson Coors CEO: Mass shooting at Milwaukee brewery an 'unthinkable tragedy'

The shooting at Molson Coors Beverage Co.’s Milwaukee campus on Wednesday was an “unthinkable tragedy,” said the brewer’s top executive. Molson Coors CEO...
