New Zealand vs India, 2nd Test Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for NZ vs IND

Thursday, 27 February 2020
NZ vs IND Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, New Zealand vs India Dream11 Team Player List, IND Dream11 Team Player List, NZ Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips, New Zealand vs India Head to Head.
News video: India vs New Zealand | 'Conditions for Kiwis were better on day 1': Ravi Shastri

India vs New Zealand | 'Conditions for Kiwis were better on day 1': Ravi Shastri 02:27

 New Zealand are 1-0 ahead in the two-match Test series. The 2nd Test will be played in Christchurch from February 29. New Zealand won the 1st Test in Wellington by 10 wickets. India, New Zealand will meet for the final Test match at Christchurch.

IND Vs NZ 2nd Test: Jamieson, openers put Kiwis on top [Video]IND Vs NZ 2nd Test: Jamieson, openers put Kiwis on top

Seamer Kyle Jamieson took five for 45 as New Zealand dismissed India for 242 after tea on day one of the second and final Test on Saturday at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch before consolidating their..

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:42

Watch Team India Arrives at hagley oval at christchurch for 2nd match against New Zealand [Video]Watch Team India Arrives at hagley oval at christchurch for 2nd match against New Zealand

Watch Team India Arrives at hagley oval at christchurch for 2nd match against New Zealand

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:13


Recent related news from verified sources

New Zealand vs Bangladesh, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for NZW vs BANW in ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020

NZW vs BANW Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, New Zealand vs Bangladesh Dream11 Team Player List, NZW Dream11 Team Player...
DNA

NZ vs IND: Ajinkya Rahane's long-standing unique personal record came to an end during India vs New Zealand 1st Test

India were all-out for 165, their 2nd lowest 1st innings totals under Virat Kohli's captaincy.
DNA Also reported by •IndiaTimes

