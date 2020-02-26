'Thappad' Review: Taapsee Pannu's film is lesson in self-respect we didn't know we needed

Global  

DNA Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Taapsee Pannu starrer 'Thappad' is not preachy, that is what makes it special. Check out the review.
News video: Thappad screening | 'It was easily visible around': Taapsee Pannu on domestic violence

Thappad screening | 'It was easily visible around': Taapsee Pannu on domestic violence 02:42

 Thappad cast attended a special screening of the film in Mumbai. Taapsee Pannu, Tanvi Azmi and Dia Mirza attended the screening. Film makers Anubhav Sinha and Anurag Kashyap also marked their presence. Thappad is based on domestic violence and the film is slated to hit theatres on February 28.

Taapsee Pannu on still getting scolded by parents; why 'Thappad' is a special film | Aur Batao [Video]Taapsee Pannu on still getting scolded by parents; why 'Thappad' is a special film | Aur Batao

In the latest episode of 'Aur Batao' RJ Stutee speaks to actor Taapsee Pannu about her latest film ‘Thappad’ which is based on domestic violence. RJ Stutee and Taapsee get candid about why the film..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 14:11Published

Thappad: Taapsee Pannu, Ayushmann Khurrana among others attend special screening [Video]Thappad: Taapsee Pannu, Ayushmann Khurrana among others attend special screening

Bollywood celebrities attended a special screening of Thappad. Lead star Taapsee Pannu arrived for the screening. Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap attended the screening. Aparshakti Khurana, Huma..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:23Published


Taapsee Pannu shares Anubhav Sinha's poem on self-exploration as 'Thappad' releases

As Taapsee Pannu's film 'Thappad' which is based on domestic violence and women empowerment releases today, the actor shared a poem about her character in the...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Thappad Celeb Review: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi hails Taapsee Pannu's film

Anubhav Sinha's upcoming movie Thappad, starring Taapsee Pannu, has created a buzz among the audience due to its sensitive issue of domestic violence. Apart from...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Indian Express

ActivateImpact

Activate Impact RT @WithDaughters: Movie #TheSlap #Thappad poses pertinent questions about gender imbalances in a man-woman relationship Made by an Indi… 1 hour ago

VasudhaBeri

Vasudha Beri Thappad hits the theaters today. This yet another Anubhav Sinha- Tapsee Pannu film, after Mulk and Naam Shabana, pr… https://t.co/N7H2oUz4q0 6 hours ago

Tanay1587

Tanay Thappad | Bollywood Movie Review by Anupama Chopra | Taapsee Pannu | Anu... https://t.co/3ncor4uCR2 via @YouTube fi… https://t.co/cDu6SmLo0B 8 hours ago

IndiaTVShowbiz

IndiaTV ShowBiz #Thappad is worthy of 4.5 stars. GO WATCH IT TOMORROW https://t.co/GfEHXLRPly 9 hours ago

palakvashisht06

palakvashisht06 RT @Showbiz_IT: #ThappadMovieReview: Men are entitled. Par nahin ho sakte. @taapsee will show you why, writes @NotThatNairita https://t.co… 9 hours ago

KumarSamip

Samip Kumar Das RT @HSnewsLive: #ThappadMovie #Tapseepannu #BollywoodNews Thappad Movie Review | thappad movie Public Reaction | Tapsee Pannu | Anubhav Sin… 9 hours ago

Predesai

Premal RT @ananya116: #Thappad Movie Review: @anubhavsinha's seemingly simple story, with @taapsee at the helm, will hit you like that very thappa… 11 hours ago

ananya116

Ananya Bhattacharya #Thappad Movie Review: @anubhavsinha's seemingly simple story, with @taapsee at the helm, will hit you like that ve… https://t.co/2O7l8nNcOS 11 hours ago

