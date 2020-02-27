Global  

Seattle Times Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis is sick and he skipped a planned Mass with Rome clergy across town on Thursday, officials said. The Vatican said the 83-year-old pontiff had a “slight indisposition” and would proceed with the rest of his planned work on Thursday. But Francis “preferred to stay near Santa Marta,” the Vatican […]
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Pope cancels planned Mass due to 'slight' illness

Pope cancels planned Mass due to 'slight' illness 00:44

 Pope Francis has missed a planned Mass with Rome clergy due to illness. The Vatican said the 83-year-old pontiff had a "slight indisposition" and would proceed with the rest of his planned work on Thursday but Francis "preferred to stay near Santa Marta", the Vatican hotel where he lives.

Recent related news from verified sources

Pope cancels visit with Rome priests for 'slight' illness

There was no word from the Vatican about the nature of his illness, but the Pope was seen coughing and blowing his nose during the Ash Wednesday Mass.
The Age

