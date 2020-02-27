Pope cancels visit with Rome priests for ‘slight’ illness
Thursday, 27 February 2020 () VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis is sick and he skipped a planned Mass with Rome clergy across town on Thursday, officials said. The Vatican said the 83-year-old pontiff had a “slight indisposition” and would proceed with the rest of his planned work on Thursday. But Francis “preferred to stay near Santa Marta,” the Vatican […]
Pope Francis has missed a planned Mass with Rome clergy due to illness. The Vatican said the 83-year-old pontiff had a "slight indisposition" and would proceed with the rest of his planned work on Thursday but Francis "preferred to stay near Santa Marta", the Vatican hotel where he lives.