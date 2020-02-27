PM Abe asks all Japan's schools to close over coronavirus
Thursday, 27 February 2020 () All Japan's elementary, junior and high schools will be asked to close from March 2 until their upcoming spring break to help contain the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told a task force fighting the virus on Thursday.
