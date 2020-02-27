PM Abe asks all Japan's schools to close over coronavirus



Recent related videos from verified sources School closes after headteacher claimed a parent caught the coronavirus A primary school was closed today for a deep clean after a parent of a pupil tested positive for the deadly COVID-19 virus.The news came as health officials confirmed that there had been two new.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:41Published 2 hours ago Local schools prepare for coronavirus There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus here in Florida but that hasn't stopped school districts from universities in the area from doing their part to help prevent the spread of the virus. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 02:05Published 12 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Japan to close schools nationwide to control spread of coronavirus Japan will close schools nationwide to help control the spread of the new virus, the government announced Thursday. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was asking all...

WorldNews 5 hours ago



Japan orders nationwide shutdown of schools over coronavirus Japan’s entire school system, from elementary to high schools, will be asked to close from Monday until spring break late in March to help contain the...

France 24 1 hour ago



