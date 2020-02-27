Global  

PM Abe asks all Japan's schools to close over coronavirus

Reuters Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
All Japan's elementary, junior and high schools will be asked to close from March 2 until their upcoming spring break to help contain the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told a task force fighting the virus on Thursday.
News video: Japan's prime minister asks all schools to close over coronavirus

Japan's prime minister asks all schools to close over coronavirus 01:15

 Japan's entire school system, from elementary to high schools, will be asked to close from Monday until spring break late in March to help contain the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

