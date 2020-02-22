Global  

Democratic Leaders Willing to Risk Party Damage to Stop Bernie Sanders

NYTimes.com Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Interviews with dozens of Democratic Party officials, including 93 superdelegates, found overwhelming opposition to handing Mr. Sanders the nomination if he fell short of a majority of delegates.
News video: Bernie Sanders Expected To Have Target On Back During Democratic Debate

Bernie Sanders Expected To Have Target On Back During Democratic Debate 02:20

 Natasha Brown has the preview.

Sanders Cuba Problem [Video]Sanders Cuba Problem

Bernie Sanders campaign is doing well. He won the first three nominating contests. However, he has a major problem: his admiration of Fidel Castro. On 60-Minutes, Sanders praised Castro's Cuban..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:34Published

Kansas City to host Democratic presidential forum ahead of Missouri primary [Video]Kansas City to host Democratic presidential forum ahead of Missouri primary

Kansas City to host Democratic presidential forum ahead of Missouri primary

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 00:16Published


Elizabeth Warren Likely To Win Democratic Nomination: How Democratic Party Billionaires Will Hand It To Her – OpEd

Bernie Sanders — the only Democratic Presidential candidate who is supported by no billionaire — is now clearly in a position where he has the support of...
Eurasia Review

Pelosi urges Democratic unity amid Sanders’ campaign surge

WASHINGTON (AP) — Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday urged party unity amid Bernie Sanders’ surge in the presidential race, even as House Democrats worry...
Seattle Times

