Republicans’ ‘Operation Chaos’ seeks to undermine South Carolina's Democratic primary

Reuters Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Republican activists in South Carolina are urging party voters to do the seemingly unthinkable: support U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders' bid for the White House in the state's Democratic primary on Saturday.
News video: Biden Leads Bernie In South Carolina

Biden Leads Bernie In South Carolina 00:30

 Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders are locked in a tight contest in South Carolina. That's according to a new NBC News/Marist poll ahead of the state's Democratic primary Saturday. Biden gets the support of 27 percent of likely Democratic primary voters in South...

GOP activists urge vote for Sanders in South Carolina [Video]GOP activists urge vote for Sanders in South Carolina

Republican activists in South Carolina are urging GOP voters to do the seemingly unthinkable: support U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders’ bid for the White House in the state’s Democratic primary on..

All eyes on South Carolina primary [Video]All eyes on South Carolina primary

Joe Biden received a major endorsement in South Carolina. It comes after Democrats took on frontrunner Bernie Sanders in a recent debate.

Republicans' 'Operation Chaos' seeks to undermine South Carolina's Democratic primary

Republican activists in South Carolina are urging party voters to do the seemingly unthinkable: support U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders' bid for the White House in...
Reuters India Also reported by •NPRSeattle TimesCBS NewsNew Zealand HeraldWorldNews

Joe Biden finds the history he relies on in South Carolina

History literally surrounded Joe Biden during his appearance in the third oldest city in South Carolina, a state that will host its primary Saturday.  
Delawareonline Also reported by •CBS NewsSeattle TimesWorldNews

