Ex-housekeeper sues Israeli PM’s wife over abusive behavior Thursday, 27 February 2020 ( 6 days ago )

JERUSALEM (AP) — A former housekeeper at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s official residence is suing the leader’s wife Sara for pain and suffering allegedly caused during her employment there, the housekeeper’s attorney said Thursday. Opheer Shimson says his client is demanding $190,000 in damages for the abuse from Sara Netanyahu. He said the woman, […] 👓 View full article

