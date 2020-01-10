Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > UK opens EU trade talks with threat to walk away

UK opens EU trade talks with threat to walk away

Seattle Times Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Britain published its opening demands for trade talks with the European Union on Thursday, delivering a blunt threat to walk away from the table if there is no progress within four months. The two sides appear headed for a rocky first round of negotiations as they try to forge a new relationship […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published < > Embed
News video: EU ministers agree UK trade talks mandate

EU ministers agree UK trade talks mandate 02:48

 Ministers from the EU have approved their mandate for post-Brexit trade talks with the UK.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Brexit trade talks: Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab meets Japanese Foreign Minister [Video]Brexit trade talks: Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab meets Japanese Foreign Minister

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab meets Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi for trade talks as Britain leaves the European Union. Mr Raab said the UK hopes to work closely with Japan in future..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published

US are not interested in NHS in trade talks, insists US Ambassador [Video]US are not interested in NHS in trade talks, insists US Ambassador

US are not interested in NHS in trade talks, insists US Ambassador

Credit: LBC     Duration: 00:56Published


Recent related news from verified sources

UK could walk away from EU trade talks if progress not made by June

Boris Johnson could walk away from trade talks with the European Union in June unless there is the “broad outline” of a deal.
Belfast Telegraph

U.S. trade rep Lighthizer to meet British counterpart as allies gear up for talks

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer will meet with Britain's trade minister Liz Truss this week, British government officials said on Tuesday, as the two...
Reuters Also reported by •IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

pedrorichter

PedroConrado Richter U.K. opens EU trade talks with threat to walk away (via @NewsfusionApps #World #News) https://t.co/DMWEqWRmUY 12 minutes ago

psi_the

The Espaco Psi "UK Opens EU Trade Talks With Threat to Walk Away" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/3cz5Il5CBv 13 minutes ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse UK opens EU trade talks with threat to walk away https://t.co/VmJ3MatgtG 21 minutes ago

greeenorg

greeen UK Opens EU Trade Talks With Threat to Walk Away - https://t.co/w9HJjBCQRF 22 minutes ago

Barb_The_Great

Barbara Geat "UK Opens EU Trade Talks With Threat to Walk Away" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/2EoncnRo8A 37 minutes ago

mpvine

Michael Vine RT @JillLawless: Brexit: it ain’t over yet. UK opens EU trade talks with threat to walk away. https://t.co/JOeYzj7ifR 37 minutes ago

JillLawless

Jill Lawless Brexit: it ain’t over yet. UK opens EU trade talks with threat to walk away. https://t.co/JOeYzj7ifR 40 minutes ago

Star_Foreign

Star World UK opens EU trade talks with threat to walk away https://t.co/OIG4WfZa2U 41 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.