UK opens EU trade talks with threat to walk away

Thursday, 27 February 2020 () LONDON (AP) — Britain published its opening demands for trade talks with the European Union on Thursday, delivering a blunt threat to walk away from the table if there is no progress within four months. The two sides appear headed for a rocky first round of negotiations as they try to forge a new relationship […]
U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer will meet with Britain's trade minister Liz Truss this week, British government officials said on Tuesday, as the two... Reuters Also reported by •IndiaTimes