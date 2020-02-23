Global  

Real Madrid v Barcelona: The key questions in Sunday's pivotal El Clasico

BBC News Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
With 13 games left and Barcelona leading Real Madrid by two points, Sunday's El Clasico at the Bernabeu could be pivotal in deciding the most compelling La Liga title race for years.
Sergio Ramos: Atmosphere ahead of El Clasico is different

Real Madrid meet Barcelona in a fixture that could decide which way the Spanish league title goes this season. Barcelona lead Real Madrid by two points at the...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Daily Star

Madrid’s Rodrygo misses ‘clasico’ after red card in 3rd tier

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid will be without its second leading scorer for next round’s “clasico” with league leader Barcelona after Rodrygo was sent off...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Daily Star

