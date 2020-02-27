Global  

Climate activists win Heathrow airport legal battle

Deutsche Welle Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
London Heathrow airport planned to build a third runway to cope with growing air travel. But environmental activists have successfully won a court case against the expansion of one of Europe's busiest airports.
Recent related news from verified sources

Judge rejects UK government's Heathrow Airport expansion plan

Opponents of the expansion of Heathrow Airport won a legal challenge in England's Court of Appeal, after a judge ruled that the UK government's airport expansion...
Reuters

UK ruling due on Heathrow expansion amid climate concern

LONDON (AP) — Britain's Court of Appeal is preparing to publish its decision in a case that could stall the 14 billion-pound ($18 billion) plan to expand...
SeattlePI.com

