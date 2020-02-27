ari4 RT @dw_business: Environmental campaigners won a court ruling that set to block London #Heathrow #airport from building a third runway...… 38 minutes ago #Sith 🐺 RT @dwnews: In a major win, climate activists won a court ruling blocking London Heathrow airport from building a third runway. https://t.… 52 minutes ago MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica Climate activists win Heathrow airport legal battle: London Heathrow airport planned to build a… https://t.co/EnH3AQwcYd 55 minutes ago Robin Cant RT @MyArrse: Climate Change activists win massive victory as Court of Appeal blocks Heathrow Airport's Third Runway. https://t.co/7r57TEYz3H 1 hour ago FirsttimeHuman RT @gndforeurope: A UK court blocked the expansion of Heathrow Airport in London, citing the Paris Agreement in its judgment. This is the… 1 hour ago Rob Picheta This is a huge ruling. Climate activists just blocked plans to expand one of the world's largest airports. It'll b… https://t.co/FwI9OJkWrg 1 hour ago DW Business Environmental campaigners won a court ruling that set to block London #Heathrow #airport from building a third runw… https://t.co/vGBZrXLCBf 2 hours ago Vaggelio In a major win, climate activists won a court ruling blocking London Heathrow airport from building a third runway. https://t.co/PIWlLc0QjB 2 hours ago