Japan to close schools nationwide to control spread of coronavirus

Thursday, 27 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Japan will close schools nationwide to help control the spread of the new virus, the government announced Thursday. Prime Minister Japan will close schools nationwide to help control the spread of the new virus, the government announced Thursday. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was asking all elementary, middle and high schools to remain shut until spring holidays begin in late March. The measure affects 12.8 million students at 34,847 schools nationwide, the education ministry said. “The coming week or two is an extremely important time,” Abe said. “This is to prioritize the health and safety of the children and take precautions to avoid the risk of possible large-scale infections for many children and teachers who gather and spend hours together every day.” The decision comes amid growing concern... 👓 View full article

