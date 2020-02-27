Reddit boss calls TikTok 'fundamentally parasitic' for its privacy flaws

Global  

WorldNews Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Reddit boss calls TikTok 'fundamentally parasitic' for its privacy flawsThe CEO of Reddit has criticised TikTok for being "fundamentally parasitic", claiming the viral video app abuses the privacy and personal data of its users. Steve Huffman, who also co-founded the social news site, made the comments in front of Silicon Valley investors, entrepreneurs and media at the Social 2030 conference on Wednesday. Other members of the panel he was part of, including former Facebook executive Sam Lessin, praised TikTok for its innovative features. But Huffman warned that people should be highly sceptical of the Chinese-owned app. Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines Download now "Maybe I'm going to regret this, but I...
