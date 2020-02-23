Global  

Cases rise in South Korea, but North a mystery

WorldNews Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Cases rise in South Korea, but North a mysteryFor the second day running, South Korea saw a record daily increase of newly confirmed cases of Covid-19 as the number leaped to 505 cases on Thursday, making a total of 1,766 nationwide. The country also recorded its 13th fatality from the outbreak on Thursday, according to the Korea Center for Disease Control and Prevention. South Korea is now the nation most impacted by the virus after China, where it originated. Meanwhile, the United Nations urged more transparency and communication from North Korea, which has, Asia Times has learned, placed Pyongyang under a virtual lockdown, meaning foreign aid agencies and embassies cannot gain a clear picture of the situation in the country. Expected...
 South Korea has confirmed 505 fresh cases of coronavirus infection, meaning it has overtaken China in new daily infection numbers.

