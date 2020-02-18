Global  

WorldNews Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Brexit: Boris Johnson claims UK prepared to leave EU with no deal at end of ...Boris Johnson is ready to walk away from Brexit trade talks and prepare the UK to leave the EU without a deal at the end of the year if sufficient progress is not made by June, according to a new document setting out the government’s stance for negotiations. The negotiating mandate revived fears of a no-deal crash-out, with tariffs and other trade barriers on imports and exports and likely disruption to disruption to ports and airports from 1 January next year. It set the scene for a Brexit bust-up when talks on the future UK/EU relationship open in Brussels on Monday, with Britain insistent it will not sign up to follow European rules and regulations. Download the new Independent Premium...
