Scientists have found an animal that doesn’t need oxygen to survive

Thursday, 27 February 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Since our early days of learnings, we’ve been taught that multicellular life like ours need oxygen to live. However, this fact also could not escape the exception rule of science as researchers just discovered a jellyfish-like parasite without a mitochondrial genome. The mitochondria are present in every multicellular organism ever known to the humankind. The discovery of this new animal makes it the first such organism to not have the mitochondria, meaning it doesn’t breathe and lives its life completely free of oxygen dependency. The research has been published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America or PNAS. According to scientists,... Since our early days of learnings, we’ve been taught that multicellular life like ours need oxygen to live. However, this fact also could not escape the exception rule of science as researchers just discovered a jellyfish-like parasite without a mitochondrial genome. The mitochondria are present in every multicellular organism ever known to the humankind. The discovery of this new animal makes it the first such organism to not have the mitochondria, meaning it doesn’t breathe and lives its life completely free of oxygen dependency. The research has been published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America or PNAS. According to scientists,... 👓 View full article

