WorldNews Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Bernie Sanders could be the first Jewish President. For Philly-area Jews, his appeal is powerful ...Phyllis Blumberg is president of a Main Line Philadelphia synagogue, someone who has spent a lifetime practicing and contemplating Jewish values. She thinks she’ll probably campaign for Mike Bloomberg. But she admits her son, Noah, 27, has been trying to make the case to her for Bernie Sanders. Related stories A progressive movement sweeping through counties Trump won in Pa. could help Bernie Sanders win Democratic women in a Pennsylvania swing county are united — in anxiety and fatigue Pa. looks a lot like America. How come it doesn’t have a bigger say in the 2020 primary? And the case he’s making goes right to the heart of their family: their Jewish identity. “My son says, [Bernie’s] the...
Angered by Democrat leader's criticism, BJP leader threatens party will 'play a role' in U.S. elections, then deletes tweet

Bernie Sanders had called U.S. President Donald Trump's response to the violence sparked by the CAA 'a failure of leadership'
Hindu

Bernie Sanders claims he's proud to be Jewish, his actions show otherwise

Sanders referred to his historic candidacy of "somebody with my background" without overtly stating he was Jewish.
Jerusalem Post

