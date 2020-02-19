Global  

EU ministers urge end to fighting in Syria's Idlib

WorldNews Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
EU ministers urge end to fighting in Syria's IdlibPARIS — Fourteen EU ministers called Wednesday for a ceasefire in Syria's Idlib, where hundreds of thousands have been displaced by ongoing violence in the northern province. The violence in Syria's last rebel-held enclave has caused a humanitarian...
News video: Syria's Idlib sees ghost towns as hundreds of thousands flee

Syria's Idlib sees ghost towns as hundreds of thousands flee 02:43

 At least one million are leaving the embattled province as hundreds of thousands are stranded on border with Turkey.

Merkel, Macron urge Putin to end conflict in Syria's Idlib

The leaders of Germany and France called Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday to express their concern about the humanitarian situation in Syria's Idlib...
Reuters

In Syria''s Idlib, Turkey is trying to play middle man between Russia and the US with little success

(MENAFN - The Conversation) The recent turn of events in Idlib, an opposition stronghold in north-western Syria undergoing bombardment by the Syria...
MENAFN.com


