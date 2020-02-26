Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Amit Shah > Congress leaders meet President over Delhi violence, demand Amit Shah's resignation over 'abdication of duty'

Congress leaders meet President over Delhi violence, demand Amit Shah's resignation over 'abdication of duty'

WorldNews Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Congress leaders meet President over Delhi violence, demand Amit Shah's resignation over 'abdication of duty'A Congress delegation, including party chief Sonia Gandhi, on Thursday urged President Ram Nath Kovind to call for Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation over his alleged "abdication of duty" during the communal violence in Delhi and remind the Centre of its...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Sonia Gandhi calls for Amit Shah's resignation, demands answers | Oneindia News

Sonia Gandhi calls for Amit Shah's resignation, demands answers | Oneindia News 02:44

 Sonia Gandhi slams Centre, calls for Amit Shah's resignation; PM Modi appeals for calm, says he has held extensive review; Delhi commissioner of police assures normalcy is returning; Delhi HC plays Kapil Mishra's provocative video clip before Delhi violence; India marks one year anniversary of...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal meets PM Modi, discusses Delhi violence, coronavirus [Video]Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal meets PM Modi, discusses Delhi violence, coronavirus

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Prime Minister Narendra Modi inside Parliament. Both leaders met for the first time after Delhi Assembly polls. Calling it a courtesy meeting, Kejriwal said..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:23Published

Congress will uncover the conspiracy of Delhi Violence: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury [Video]Congress will uncover the conspiracy of Delhi Violence: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress will uncover the conspiracy of Delhi Violence: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Parliament LIVE updates: Congress to corner govt over Delhi violence, demand Amit Shah’s resignation


Indian Express

Sonia Gandhi politicising violence, demand for Amit Shah’s resignation laughable: BJP

The BJP leader noted that Mr. Shah had called a meeting of all political parties, including the Congress, over the communal violence in Delhi and asserted that...
Hindu


Tweets about this

NeharNur

NUR NEHAR (NURI) RT @arnikasaha3: The leaders of the Congress party , which came under Teliamura district, came to meet him today at the residence of TPCC P… 3 days ago

ceepona

Leigh Evans @ananavarro I have already voted early for Joe. He has what it takes unlike Trump, Joe has education, class, experi… https://t.co/1AWfo39VRU 4 days ago

arnikasaha3

Arnika Saha অর্ণিকা সাহা The leaders of the Congress party , which came under Teliamura district, came to meet him today at the residence of… https://t.co/hl6ykc4SHn 4 days ago

NavendraPratap

Navendra RT @timesofindia: Delhi violence: Congress leaders meet President, demand Amit Shah's resignation https://t.co/71aFqx1CSu https://t.co/UyoM… 5 days ago

18AKGOYAL

ASHWANI KUMAR GOYAL Congress leaders meet President, demand Shah’s resignation https://t.co/QrL99Vtz0I 5 days ago

ShahNawazKhanMM

SU RT @fajur_rahim: Delhi violence: Congress leaders meet President, demand Amit Shah's resignation https://t.co/fgXNEkiPRJ 5 days ago

ShahNawazKhanMM

SU RT @KonthoujamG: Delhi violence: Congress leaders meet President, demand Amit Shah's resignation https://t.co/l2tOWbi4rB 5 days ago

chetna2104

aradhna RT @ThePrintIndia: Congress leaders meet President Kovind, demand Amit Shah’s resignation over Delhi riots https://t.co/ytWy47cEnn 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.