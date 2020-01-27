Google Translate adds support for five new languages
Thursday, 27 February 2020 () San Francisco: US based search engine giant Google has announced that it is adding support for five new languages to its translation service. Now one can finally translate things from Kinyarwanda, Odia, Tatar, Turkmen and Uyghur....
