4 Burnt Mosques In 48 Hours Show Delhi Riots Are About Religion, Not CAA

WorldNews Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
4 Burnt Mosques In 48 Hours Show Delhi Riots Are About Religion, Not CAANEW DELHI — As graphic images of crowds of men rioting in the national capital lit up social media platforms this week, one particular clip stood out: A shaky cellphone video of a man planting a saffron flag atop the minaret of a mosque in Ashok Nagar, a neighbourhood in northeast Delhi. For generations of Indians, both Hindu and...
