Saudi Arabia Halts Travel to Islam’s Holiest Site Over Virus

WorldNews Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Saudi Arabia Halts Travel to Islam’s Holiest Site Over VirusSaudi Arabia on Thursday halted travel to the holiest sites in Islam over fears about a viral epidemic just months ahead of the annual hajj pilgrimage, a move that came as the Mideast has over 220 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus. The extraordinary decision by Saudi Arabia stops foreigners from reaching the holy city of Mecca and the Kaaba, the cube-shaped structure the world's 1.8 billion Muslims pray toward five times a day. The decision also affected travel to Prophet Muhammad's mosque in Medina. Authorities also suspended entry to the kingdom to those with tourist visas from nations affected by the new virus. Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Source: NBC News, staff reports The decision...
News video: Locust Swarms Coat the Skies of Saudi Arabia

Locust Swarms Coat the Skies of Saudi Arabia 00:43

 Occurred on February 21, 2020 / Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia Info from Licensor: "It’s because summer is coming so that the grasshopper is going out but this time is to much they say it’s normal for them"

Saudi Arabia halts travel to Islam's holiest site over virus

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia on Thursday halted travel to the holiest sites in Islam over fears about a new viral epidemic just months ahead...
Bahrain temporarily stops Dubai, Sharjah flights over virus

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The tiny island nation of Bahrain suspended flights to the world's busiest airport for international travel in Dubai on...
