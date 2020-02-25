Global  

Solskjaer: Manchester United could suffer without Champions League riches

Thursday, 27 February 2020
Solskjaer: Manchester United could suffer without Champions League richesMancehster, February 27: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has conceded Manchester United could begin to suffer financially if they fail to qualify for next season's Champions League. United missed out on this term's Champions League, instead progressing into the Europa League, with the Red Devils hosting Club Brugge at Old Trafford in the second leg of their last-32 tie on...
News video: Solskjaer: Manchester United will suffer not being in Champions League

Solskjaer: Manchester United will suffer not being in Champions League 00:36

 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows the longer Manchester United are out of the Champions League the more they will “suffer”. The Red Devils are preparing to take on Club Brugge in the Europa League round of 32 on Thursday night, having missed out on a ticket to European football’s top table by slumping...

Ole: Man Utd need CL return [Video]Ole: Man Utd need CL return

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United are taking it one game at a time but the ultimate aim is a return to the Champions League.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:05Published

Real Madrid v Man City: Champions League preview [Video]Real Madrid v Man City: Champions League preview

In-depth preview of Manchester City's last-16 Champions League tie against Real Madrid. Pep Guardiola described the hosts as the 'kings' of the competition - a trophy City have yet to win

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:18Published


Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Manchester United will suffer being out of the Champions League

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows the longer Manchester United are out of the Champions League the more they will “suffer”.
Belfast Telegraph

Manchester United cannot depend on Europa success for Champions League spot, says Ole Solskjaer

Manchester United host Club Brugge on Thursday (February 27) in the second leg of their Europa League last-32 tie, which is locked at 1-1.
Zee News

