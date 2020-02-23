Global  

More than 420,000 voters have already cast their ballots in Washington’s presidential primary

Seattle Times Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
The contested Democratic presidential race, with 13 candidates on the ballot here, has drawn more interest so far, with 220,000 votes cast, compared with about 185,000 votes for the Republican ballot, which only has President Donald Trump listed.
 Voters in Colorado must mail their primary ballots by Monday, Feb. 24 in order to count. For the first time in two decades, Colorado is hosting a presidential primary rather than the caucus system.

