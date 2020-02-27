Braves’ Freeman says elbow OK, hopes to play next week Thursday, 27 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — Freddie Freeman hopes to return to the Atlanta Braves lineup next week after his surgically repaired right elbow swelled and forced him out of action a few days ago. The four-time All-Star had three loose bodies removed from his elbow in October to address years-long pain that caused an ill-timed […] 👓 View full article

