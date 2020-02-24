Ontario Liberal Party front-runner Steven Del Duca wants protected land to save his private pool Thursday, 27 February 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Steven Del Duca, the front-runner in the race to become the next leader of the Ontario Liberal Party, and his wife want the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority to hand over a section of protected land to save an in-ground pool they've built, CBC News has learned. 👓 View full article

