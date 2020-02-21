US pending home sales climbed 5.2% in January

Global  

Seattle Times Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — There was a 5.2% jump in Americans signing contracts to buy homes in January from the previous month as lower mortgage rates and a solid economy are pushing up demand for housing. The National Association of Realtors said Thursday that its index of pending sales climbed to 108.8 last month. These contract […]
