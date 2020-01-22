Global  

Saudi Arabia suspends entry for Umrah pilgrims, tourists amid coronavirus

Reuters Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Saudi Arabia on Thursday suspended arrivals by foreigners for the Umrah pilgrimage and tourists from two dozen countries where the new coronavirus has spread, as a growing number of cases globally deepened fears of a pandemic.
