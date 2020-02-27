Tantoo Cardinal, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine O'Hara win Governor General's Performing Arts Awards Thursday, 27 February 2020 ( 6 days ago )

This year's Governor General's Performing Arts Awards will be a star-studded affair, with internationally renowned actors Ryan Reynolds, Catherine O'Hara and Tantoo Cardinal among the laureates. 👓 View full article

