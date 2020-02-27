Female wrestler wins North Carolina high school championship
Thursday, 27 February 2020 () RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A female wrestler has made history by winning a state high school wrestling championship in North Carolina. The North Carolina High School Athletic Association said on its website that junior Heaven Fitch of Uwharrie Charter became the first female to win one of the association’s individual state wrestling championships. She won […]
