Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Spanish air force two-seater jet crashes into the sea

Spanish air force two-seater jet crashes into the sea

Seattle Times Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
MADRID (AP) — A two-seater jet from Spain’s aerobatic demonstration team crashed into the sea Thursday in an area next to a salty-water lagoon in the eastern coastal province of Murcia, the Spanish air force said. The C-101 type jet had taken off from the nearby General Air Academy, a series of tweets by the […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Veuer - Published < > Embed
News video: Air Force Service Anthem ‘Wild Blue Yonder’ Receives Gender-Neutral Lyric Change

Air Force Service Anthem ‘Wild Blue Yonder’ Receives Gender-Neutral Lyric Change 01:16

 The Air Force has decided to change the lyrics to its service anthem in order to be gender-neutral. Veuer’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Aspiring young airmen and airwomen welcome delivery of training planes [Video]Aspiring young airmen and airwomen welcome delivery of training planes

Aspiring young airmen and airwomen are celebrating the arrival of a fleet of aircraft at the RAF’s Flying Station Aldergrove. Having previously had to travel to Great Britain to hone their flying..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:43Published

Families Reunite Following Weeks of Quarantine at Travis Air Force Base in California [Video]Families Reunite Following Weeks of Quarantine at Travis Air Force Base in California

Roughly 180 evacuees finished their mandatory quarantine Tuesday and were brought by bus from Travis Air Force Base.

Credit: KTXL     Duration: 01:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Spanish military jet crashes into sea, pilot likely killed

"The search teams have found parts of the damaged jet. There is no indication that the pilot was able to have ejected (from the aircraft)", the Spanish air force...
Zee News Also reported by •ReutersRIA Nov.

Air Force Announces Vanguard PEOS

Air Force Announces Vanguard PEOSWashington DC (AFNS) Feb 27, 2020 The Air Force recently announced the Vanguard Program as part of its transformational science and technology portfolio...
Space Daily Also reported by •Seattle Times

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.