Roknori Gaming Going on 2nd night yet again of no sleep due to Insomnia. This is the 3rd time in 2 wks. Definitely going to have t… https://t.co/3OWPyMvO8m 2 minutes ago A Pietila RT @mrgeorgefhc: Our HS banned cell phones this year from the time school starts until the final bell. It’s the best thing ever. Students t… 3 minutes ago faith 31 also everyone going to playlist this weekend have the best time!!🥺 10 minutes ago Michelle G @VerizonSupport The best part? I was contacting them to see if we could have more time before returning the old box… https://t.co/Etc3fZHwA1 12 minutes ago Edward Marshall RT @USATODAY: "I'm so excited," Cox said. "We're going to have the best time. It's going to be great." https://t.co/PnEZD3GUVz 20 minutes ago leli // DANI DAY to everyone who's going to playlist this weekend: you deserve this so much!! have the best and most amazing time ev… https://t.co/q3QD4snX9K 30 minutes ago Maxwell SmartPhone RT @SpencerHH: The big risk of Trump’s presidency was that there would come a time when the country would need a competent, engaged leader… 38 minutes ago Spencer The big risk of Trump’s presidency was that there would come a time when the country would need a competent, engage… https://t.co/1sfv1AHzyP 42 minutes ago