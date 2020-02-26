Global  

Pence Will Control All Coronavirus Messaging From Health Officials

NYTimes.com Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Government health officials and scientists will have to clear statements with the vice president’s office, one of three people designated as the administration’s primary coronavirus official.
News video: Health Officials Confirms Possible Instance Of Community Spread Of Coronavirus

Health Officials Confirms Possible Instance Of Community Spread Of Coronavirus 02:17

 Health Reporter Stephanie Stahl reports.

Mike Pence to Lead Task Force to Combat Coronavirus [Video]Mike Pence to Lead Task Force to Combat Coronavirus

Mike Pence to Lead Task Force to Combat Coronavirus On Feb. 26, President Donald Trump appointed Vice President Mike Pence to lead the country’s response to COVID-19. The decision to create a task..

OC Health Officials Declare Local Health Emergency Over Coronavirus [Video]OC Health Officials Declare Local Health Emergency Over Coronavirus

Orange County officials Wednesday declared a local health emergency in response to one confirmed case of coronavirus in the county.

Kuwait has 43 confirmed cases of coronavirus - health ministry

Kuwait now has 43 confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to a health ministry official.
Reuters

Wall St loses ground on fears of NY virus spread

Wall St loses ground on fears of NY virus spreadNew York — U.S. stocks lost ground with the S&P falling to session lows in a volatile session on investor jitters on Wednesday over the prospect of coronavirus...
WorldNews


Tweets about this

moho85

Margaret Henderson RT @nytimes: Government health officials and scientists will have to clear statements about the coronavirus outbreak with the office of Vic… 5 seconds ago

jeannewman

Jeanne Newman How pathetic. Health Officials need to ignore this mandate.>>Pence Will Control All Coronavirus Messaging From Heal… https://t.co/AQG6cS7Pe7 9 seconds ago

MaryF_MacDonald

Mary MacDonald Pence Will Control All Coronavirus Messaging From Health Officials https://t.co/TEI0aqzx5v 11 seconds ago

obes4201

aMother4201 RT @CaslerNoel: So Pence will control all the messaging on Coronavirus and all media will go thru him. We saw how well China did with it wh… 33 seconds ago

rlipstein

Richard G. Lipstein WILL LOYALTY TO THE president COME FIRST HERE TOO?? Pence Will Control All Coronavirus Messaging From Health Offici… https://t.co/TtAlseKeQX 35 seconds ago

BryanChristy

Bryan Christy This is no different from China: Pence Will Control All Coronavirus Messaging From Health Officials. Our national h… https://t.co/aPQyH5f3A3 1 minute ago

flyingwhtboxers

wonderwee Pence Will Control All Coronavirus Messaging From Health Officials https://t.co/LPT89t1Vfk 1 minute ago

