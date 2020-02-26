Global  

Catherine Pugh, Former Baltimore Mayor, Is Sentenced to 3 Years in Book Fraud

Thursday, 27 February 2020
“I messed up. I really messed up,” Ms. Pugh said in a video that her lawyers submitted to the court before her sentencing.
Sentencing Hearing Underway For Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh

 Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh will learn her fate Thursday after pleading guilty late last year to charges in the "Healthy Holly" scandal.

A judge sentenced former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh to three years in prison Thursday in the Healthy Holly scandal.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Years before taking the office she’d resign from in disgrace, Catherine Pugh had a vision to see Baltimore “prosper and grow.” In a 2005...
BALTIMORE (AP) — Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday in a lucrative, years long scheme that sold her self-published...
