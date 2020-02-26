Global  

Shooter at Milwaukee Molson Coors had a long-running dispute with a co-worker, law enforcement source says

Thursday, 27 February 2020
The Molson Coors shooter had been involved in a dispute with a co-worker that boiled over, according to a law enforcement source.
News video: Molson Coors HQ, morning after mass shooting killed 6 including shooter

Molson Coors HQ, morning after mass shooting killed 6 including shooter 01:07

 Workers will have the rest of the week off at Milwaukee's Molson Coors World Headquarters, to grieve the loss of colleagues killed by a fellow employee. A gunman shot and killed 5 workers, then turned the gun on himself Wednesday afternoon.

All 5 victims identified in Molson Coors shooting [Video]All 5 victims identified in Molson Coors shooting

All five victims of Wednesday's mass shooting at Milwaukee's Molson Coors campus were identified in a news conference Thursday afternoon.

'Stop this insanity': Friends remember Molson Coors shooting victim [Video]'Stop this insanity': Friends remember Molson Coors shooting victim

Milwaukee police on Thursday identified the five victims killed in the Molson Coors mass shooting. One was 60-year-old Dale Hudson of Waukesha.

Several people killed in Milwaukee Molson Coors HQ workplace shooting

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said multiple people died Wednesday afternoon, including the shooter, after a workplace shooting at the Milwaukee Molson Coors...
Multiple people dead in shooting at Milwaukee Molson Coors office

Milwaukee police are responding to what they are calling a "critical incident" on the Molson Coors campus amid reports of a possible shooting.
HakimBe

Hakim Bellamy RT @AP: Six dead, including shooter, in attack at Milwaukee's Molson Coors brewery complex, police say. https://t.co/Qzasxs7VMG 29 seconds ago

lgtaylor1947

LadyMAGA RT @Breaking911: Gunman who killed 5 at Molson Coors brewery identified as 51-year-old employee Anthony Ferrill A co-worker said Ferrill b… 2 minutes ago

PSouls2

P Souls RT @COsweda: Thread Yet again, the mass shooting was carried out by a man with severe mental illness. (You'll have to turn off the radio… 2 minutes ago

michael52006

Michael52006Fitz RT @1776AmericaUSA: Well, well, well, now I know why the media completely ignored this story. The shooter was not a while guy. No wall to w… 3 minutes ago

Souther03792050

Riley the Rottie 👑 RT @Breaking911: BREAKING: Milwaukee Police Confirm Identity of Molson-Coors Workplace Shooter - https://t.co/Cub4l8mJ6T https://t.co/5k81n… 4 minutes ago

EdAsante77

EdAsante Reports emerge of friction between Miller shooter Anthony Ferrill and other Molson Coors workers… https://t.co/yBapoGDenM 4 minutes ago

JuanBFMartinez

Juan B F Martinez RT @RT_com: Milwaukee Molson Coors shooter’s identity revealed: Accused company of racial bias, showed signs of paranoia before rampage #M… 4 minutes ago

TheWatchmanNews

The Watchman Milwaukee Molson Coors shooter’s identity revealed: Accused company of racial bias, showed signs of paranoia before… https://t.co/d9URuwU1ha 5 minutes ago

