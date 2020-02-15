Facebook cancels F8 developer conference over coronavirus concerns

Facebook has cancelled its annual F8 developer conference over concerns about the coronavirus outbreak, the company shared on Thursday. The conference, which...

Coronavirus concerns push Facebook and Sony to skip the year's biggest gathering for video game makers (FB, SNE) · *Facebook, the Facebook-owned Oculus, and Sony will no longer attend the 2020 Game Developers Conference due to health and travel concerns caused by the...

Business Insider 1 week ago



