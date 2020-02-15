Global  

Facebook cancels F8 developer conference over coronavirus concerns

WorldNews Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Facebook cancels F8 developer conference over coronavirus concernsFacebook has cancelled its annual F8 developer conference, the company's biggest event of the year, over concerns...
News video: Facebook Cancels Developers Conference Over COVID-19 Concerns

Facebook Cancels Developers Conference Over COVID-19 Concerns 01:50

 Facebook announced Thursday that it has canceled its upcoming F8 developers conference in May amid ongoing concerns about the spreading coronavirus. (2-27-20)

Facebook Cancels F8 Conference, Coronavirus Fears [Video]Facebook Cancels F8 Conference, Coronavirus Fears

Facebook has canceled its annual F8 conference over coronavrius concerns. In a statement, the company said: "In light of the growing concerns around COVID-19, we've made the difficult decision to..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Tech Conferences Canceled in San Francisco Due to Coronavirus Concerns [Video]Tech Conferences Canceled in San Francisco Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Facebook announced Friday it was canceling an annual marketing conference over concerns about the coronavirus. Organizers anticipated that the gathering would bring 5,000 attendees to the city. Don..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:21Published


Facebook Cancels F8 Conference Over Coronavirus Concerns

Facebook has cancelled its annual F8 developer conference over concerns about the coronavirus outbreak, the company shared on Thursday. The conference, which...
Coronavirus concerns push Facebook and Sony to skip the year's biggest gathering for video game makers (FB, SNE)

Coronavirus concerns push Facebook and Sony to skip the year's biggest gathering for video game makers (FB, SNE)· *Facebook, the Facebook-owned Oculus, and Sony will no longer attend the 2020 Game Developers Conference due to health and travel concerns caused by the...
