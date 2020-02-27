Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Taylor Swift > Taylor Swift is unrecognisable in new video for ‘The Man’

Taylor Swift is unrecognisable in new video for ‘The Man’

WorldNews Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Taylor Swift is unrecognisable in new video for ‘The Man’Taylor Swift has unveiled a new music video for her song “The Man”, in which she undergoes an impressive transformation to transform into the titular character. The singer unveiled the clip on Thursday after teasing its release the previous day. In the gender-bending video, Swift, makes a statement about misogyny and male privilege, by way of a character engaging in several oft-criticised behaviours. Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines Download now Notably, she can be seen, donning a suit and tie, sitting with her legs far apart from each other in a crowded public transportation car – a practice known as manspreading. Swift’s character also...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Taylor Swift is Unrecognizable in New 'The Man' Music Video | Billboard News

Taylor Swift is Unrecognizable in New 'The Man' Music Video | Billboard News 01:33

 Taylor Swift is Unrecognizable in New 'The Man' Music Video | Billboard News

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Taylor Swift Drops ‘The Man’ Music Video [Video]Taylor Swift Drops ‘The Man’ Music Video

Loaded with Easter eggs and unexpected treats, Taylor Swift is showing another side of herself in the new music video for “The Man”. ET Canada breaks down everything you need to know about..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:36Published

Taylor Swift transforms into a man for her new music video [Video]Taylor Swift transforms into a man for her new music video

Taylor Swift became “Tyler Swift” in her new man-centric music video!

Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know     Duration: 00:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Taylor Swift is unrecognisable in new video for 'The Man'

Singer makes a statement on misogyny and male privilege
Independent

Taylor Swift is unrecognisable in heavy prosthetics for The Man video

Taylor Swift dons heavy prosthetics to turn into a bearded man for the music video for her new single about gender inequality.
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this

nevetssnilloc

steve collins Taylor Swift is unrecognisable in new video for ‘The Man’ https://t.co/4Cx5GefBeQ 15 minutes ago

itspiaa13

María Pía RT @BritishVogue: Clad in a suit and tie, @taylorswift13 is unrecognisable in her newly released music video for “The Man”. https://t.co/aC… 2 hours ago

emilykocken

Emily Kocken Swift is unrecognisable in new video for ‘The Man’ https://t.co/TDHawndWsb #manspreading #genderequity 2 hours ago

eb816kc

Ellen Bollinger Taylor Swift is unrecognisable in new video for ‘The Man’ https://t.co/bJfBeBIIpp 2 hours ago

cyl0102

Zoé RT @Independent: Taylor Swift is unrecognisable in new video for ‘The Man’ https://t.co/FkuN4GYg3K 4 hours ago

sportsnews135

World News Read Most In 24 hours Taylor Swift is unrecognisable in new video for 'The Man' https://t.co/3fzhAAGNeb 4 hours ago

Independent

The Independent Taylor Swift is unrecognisable in new video for ‘The Man’ https://t.co/FkuN4GYg3K 4 hours ago

IndyMusic

Independent Music Taylor Swift is unrecognisable in new video for ‘The Man’ https://t.co/4H0GMGBaWE 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.