Look up toward the sky and wave hello to Earth's new mini moon -- even if you can't see it. Our planet temporarily gained an additional, natural moon when a small asteroid was pulled into Earth's orbit three years ago, the International Astronomical Union's Minor Planet Center (MPC) announced late Tuesday. The asteroid, lyrically named 2020 CD3, is estimated to be about 6 to 12 feet in diameter....