Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Lynn Beyak has been suspended from the Senate for a second time

Lynn Beyak has been suspended from the Senate for a second time

CBC.ca Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
With little fanfare, the Senate of Canada voted today to suspend Lynn Beyak for the remainder of this parliamentary session because she failed to complete the anti-racism training she was directed to undergo the last time she was temporarily kicked out of the Red Chamber.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost Canada - Published < > Embed
News video: Lynn Beyak Apologizes For Posting 'Unacceptable' Letters

Lynn Beyak Apologizes For Posting 'Unacceptable' Letters 03:28

 Sen. Lynn Beyak stands in the Senate to apologize for posting racist letters on her website.

Recent related news from verified sources

In an about-face, Sen. Lynn Beyak 'unreservedly' apologizes for posting racist letters

After insisting for years that she did nothing wrong, Ontario Sen. Lynn Beyak told her colleagues in the upper house today she now accepts that posting racist...
CBC.ca

You Might Like


Tweets about this

k_rattray5

KRattray RT @stephenlautens: Lynn Beyak has been suspended from the Senate for a second time | CBC News https://t.co/xSodBicrBR #cdnpoli 22 seconds ago

Scooterissima

Scooterissima🇨🇦🌎 RT @emmapaling: Lynn Beyak has been suspended again from Canada's Senate. Senators held the vote "on division" so there is no record of who… 1 minute ago

tammy_marchand

Tammy Marchand RT @CBCAlerts: Ontario Sen. Lynn Beyak has been suspended from the Senate for a second time after she failed to complete the anti-racism tr… 3 minutes ago

SpunkyAlternate

BabyAlbertaYoda 👋Great News👋 Racist Conservative finally gets suspended... for the second time Lynn Beyak has been suspended fro… https://t.co/TPnnrrgGb1 3 minutes ago

QuyetPawz

QuyetPawz @ Purple Box Fort 🐾🐱🐾 RT @JPTasker: BREAKING | Lynn Beyak has been suspended from the Senate for a second time. https://t.co/byM9p1BHfP #cdnpoli https://t.co/150… 5 minutes ago

Coimin_T

Coimín (I don't think I know you) RT @VassyKapelos: BREAKING via @JPTasker: Lynn Beyak has been suspended from the Senate for a second time | CBC News https://t.co/XQ9MjAaPGn 6 minutes ago

Chuckw12

chuckw12 RT @bmaggiemay: Lynn Beyak has been suspended from the Senate for a second time | CBC News https://t.co/Ym5H4ZLpEk. She failed her course o… 6 minutes ago

ruthmkb

ruthko🦂🌈 RT @fiorito62: Can we not just simply get rid of her please. She's an embarrassment to the chamber and the institution as a whole. Lynn Be… 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.