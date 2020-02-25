KRattray RT @stephenlautens: Lynn Beyak has been suspended from the Senate for a second time | CBC News https://t.co/xSodBicrBR #cdnpoli 22 seconds ago

Scooterissima🇨🇦🌎 RT @emmapaling: Lynn Beyak has been suspended again from Canada's Senate. Senators held the vote "on division" so there is no record of who… 1 minute ago

Tammy Marchand RT @CBCAlerts: Ontario Sen. Lynn Beyak has been suspended from the Senate for a second time after she failed to complete the anti-racism tr… 3 minutes ago

BabyAlbertaYoda 👋Great News👋 Racist Conservative finally gets suspended... for the second time Lynn Beyak has been suspended fro… https://t.co/TPnnrrgGb1 3 minutes ago

QuyetPawz @ Purple Box Fort 🐾🐱🐾 RT @JPTasker: BREAKING | Lynn Beyak has been suspended from the Senate for a second time. https://t.co/byM9p1BHfP #cdnpoli https://t.co/150… 5 minutes ago

Coimín (I don't think I know you) RT @VassyKapelos: BREAKING via @JPTasker: Lynn Beyak has been suspended from the Senate for a second time | CBC News https://t.co/XQ9MjAaPGn 6 minutes ago

chuckw12 RT @bmaggiemay: Lynn Beyak has been suspended from the Senate for a second time | CBC News https://t.co/Ym5H4ZLpEk. She failed her course o… 6 minutes ago