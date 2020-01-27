Global  

Hard-throwing Pearson one of many talented young Blue Jays

Seattle Times Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays already have an intriguing young lineup with Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Cavan Biggio hoping to build off promising 2019 seasons. A hard-throwing pitching prospect could be joining them in the big leagues soon. Right-hander Nate Pearson had a dominant spring debut for the Blue Jays […]
Recent related news from verified sources

