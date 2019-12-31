Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Astronomers detect biggest explosion in history of the universe

Astronomers detect biggest explosion in history of the universe

Deutsche Welle Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Researchers say the blast is the biggest since the Big Bang. It occurred at the center of a galaxy cluter 390 million light years away.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Astronomers Have Detected Biggest Explosion In Universe's History

Astronomers Have Detected Biggest Explosion In Universe's History 00:40

 Astronomers have detected the biggest explosion in the universe since the Big Bang.

Recent related videos from verified sources

GOVT, ADME: Big ETF Inflows [Video]GOVT, ADME: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares US Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT), which added 11,900,000 units, or..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 00:53Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Astronomers have discovered the biggest explosion

Astronomers have discovered the biggest explosionAstronomers have discovered the biggest explosion seen in the universe, originating from a super-massive black hole.Scientists reported Thursday that the blast...
New Zealand Herald

Biggest explosion seen in universe came from black hole

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Astronomers have discovered the biggest explosion seen in the universe, originating from a super-massive black hole. Scientists...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BikramS1996

🇮🇳 Bikram Samanta 🇮🇳 RT @ndtv: Astronomers detect biggest explosion after Big Bang https://t.co/JubBjCFNPH https://t.co/viXbR3hkhk 8 minutes ago

sandbox100

🚒 RT @wildfirediva: Big bangs can destroy and create... Astronomers detect biggest explosion in the history of the Universe https://t.co/4t… 18 minutes ago

wildfirediva

Ｄｏｌｏｒｅｓ Big bangs can destroy and create... Astronomers detect biggest explosion in the history of the Universe https://t.co/4taJEeyz8q 25 minutes ago

SocialDiarist

Social+Diarist🌹 https://t.co/HzEoU6cru9 Astronomers detect biggest explosion in history of the universe 25 minutes ago

ndtv

NDTV Astronomers detect biggest explosion after Big Bang https://t.co/JubBjCFNPH https://t.co/viXbR3hkhk 27 minutes ago

Shishido442

🌊 Erin KS RT @physorg_com: Astronomers detect biggest explosion in the history of the Universe @AAS_Publishing https://t.co/rRtcvA8L0Q 27 minutes ago

BetaDroidIndia

Beta Droid India Astronomers Detect Biggest Explosion Since the Big Bang – Futurism https://t.co/twhiQqhZ85 https://t.co/RcikQfRDve 30 minutes ago

RamZar1

RamZar Astronomers detect biggest explosion in history of the universe https://t.co/ct15Z370Ic 32 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.