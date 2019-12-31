🇮🇳 Bikram Samanta 🇮🇳 RT @ndtv: Astronomers detect biggest explosion after Big Bang https://t.co/JubBjCFNPH https://t.co/viXbR3hkhk 8 minutes ago 🚒 RT @wildfirediva: Big bangs can destroy and create... Astronomers detect biggest explosion in the history of the Universe https://t.co/4t… 18 minutes ago Ｄｏｌｏｒｅｓ Big bangs can destroy and create... Astronomers detect biggest explosion in the history of the Universe https://t.co/4taJEeyz8q 25 minutes ago Social+Diarist🌹 https://t.co/HzEoU6cru9 Astronomers detect biggest explosion in history of the universe 25 minutes ago NDTV Astronomers detect biggest explosion after Big Bang https://t.co/JubBjCFNPH https://t.co/viXbR3hkhk 27 minutes ago 🌊 Erin KS RT @physorg_com: Astronomers detect biggest explosion in the history of the Universe @AAS_Publishing https://t.co/rRtcvA8L0Q 27 minutes ago Beta Droid India Astronomers Detect Biggest Explosion Since the Big Bang – Futurism https://t.co/twhiQqhZ85 https://t.co/RcikQfRDve 30 minutes ago RamZar Astronomers detect biggest explosion in history of the universe https://t.co/ct15Z370Ic 32 minutes ago