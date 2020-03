Thursday, 27 February 2020 ( 5 days ago )

HOUSTON (AP) — Emergency crews rescued stranded drivers from the roofs of their vehicles on Thursday after a water main broke and flooded a Houston freeway. The flooding submerged vehicles on an eastern section of Loop 610, a highway that circles the city. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted early Thursday afternoon that all occupants […] 👓 View full article