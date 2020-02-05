Global  

Awestruck Ted Simmons marvels at the Baseball Hall of Fame

Seattle Times Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Ted Simmons just had to stop and soak it all in. “It’s totally overwhelming and humbling, to say the very least,” Simmons said Thursday as he gazed at the Baseball Hall of Fame’s plaque gallery after a tour of the sport’s shrine. “You’re asking yourself every five seconds — what on […]
