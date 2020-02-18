House Democrats to introduce bill clawing back border wall funds

Global  

Reuters Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives are working on new legislation that would "claw back" funds the White House took from the Pentagon's budget to fund construction of a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, the chairman of the House Armed Services committee said on Thursday.
