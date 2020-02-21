Global  

Airstrike in Syria's Idlib killed 22 Turkish soldiers: Hatay governor

Reuters Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
An air strike by Syrian government forces in Syria's northwestern Idlib region killed 22 Turkish soldiers, the local governor in the southeastern province of Hatay said early on Friday.
News video: Ambulance rushes to Turkey hospital following reports of Idlib air strikes

Ambulance rushes to Turkey hospital following reports of Idlib air strikes 00:32

 An ambulance believed to be carrying a soldier arrived at a hospital near the Turkey-Syrian border on Thursday night amid reports of a deadly air strike on Turkish soldiers.

Turkish army releases footage of strikes against Syrian government targets [Video]Turkish army releases footage of strikes against Syrian government targets

The Turkish army released on Thursday (February 27) drone footage of what it said were strikes on Syrian government targets in Idlib governorate.

Fighting rages in northwest Syria; two Turkish troops killed [Video]Fighting rages in northwest Syria; two Turkish troops killed

Deadly air attacks come a day after President Erdogan warned of an imminent Turkish military offensive in Idlib.

22 Turkish soldiers killed in northeast Syria air strike

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A Turkish official said early Friday 22 Turkish soldiers have been killed in an air strike by Syrian government forces. Rahmi Dogan, the...
Russian Air Force strikes Turkish troops in Idlib

Turkish forces and Syrian opposition troops launched a military operation on Thursday, February 20, in Syria's southeastern Idlib province against the army of...
