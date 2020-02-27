Global  

Syria: Airstrikes kill several Turkish soldiers in major escalation in Idlib

Deutsche Welle Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Turkey's president has called an emergency security meeting to discuss responses to the airstrikes. US officials said the attack on Turkish soldiers should show Ankara who its true allies are.
News video: Europeans tighten borders as Turkey 'opens the gates' to refugees

Europeans tighten borders as Turkey 'opens the gates' to refugees 01:57

 Ankara says it will no longer prevent refugees from going to Europe after Turkish fighters killed in Syria's Idlib.

Turkish president says EU should 'keep its promises' as Greek police fire tear gas at new refugee arrivals on border.

The warning came after 33 Turkish soldiers were killed by airstrikes in northern Idlib province on Thursday. Turkey has blamed Russia.View on euronews

NATO holds emergency talks after Syrian airstrikes kill Turkish troops in Idlib — live updates

NATO is set to meet for crisis talks after Syrian airstrikes killed dozens of Turkish troops, marking a major escalation in the brutal conflict. Follow DW for...
Deutsche Welle

NATO condemns Syrian airstrikes that killed Turkish troops in Idlib — live updates

NATO has met for crisis talks after Syrian airstrikes killed dozens of Turkish troops, marking a major escalation in the brutal conflict. Follow DW for the...
Deutsche Welle


