Europa League: United, Inter through; Portuguese giants out
Thursday, 27 February 2020 () Bruno Fernandes enchanted Manchester United’s fans once again in orchestrating the team’s smooth passage into the last 16 of the Europa League at Old Trafford on Thursday. Inter Milan also advanced, despite no supporters being allowed inside San Siro to see Italian side’s win. On a night when Portugal’s three traditional top teams – Porto, […]
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows the longer Manchester United are out of the Champions League the more they will “suffer”. The Red Devils are preparing to take on Club Brugge in the Europa League round of 32 on Thursday night, having missed out on a ticket to European football’s top table by slumping...
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised January signings Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo after Manchester United eased through to the last 16 of the Europa League. United dismissed Belgian opponents Club Brugge..
