Europa League: United, Inter through; Portuguese giants out

Seattle Times Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Bruno Fernandes enchanted Manchester United’s fans once again in orchestrating the team’s smooth passage into the last 16 of the Europa League at Old Trafford on Thursday. Inter Milan also advanced, despite no supporters being allowed inside San Siro to see Italian side’s win. On a night when Portugal’s three traditional top teams – Porto, […]
News video: Solskjaer: Manchester United will suffer not being in Champions League

Solskjaer: Manchester United will suffer not being in Champions League 00:36

 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows the longer Manchester United are out of the Champions League the more they will “suffer”. The Red Devils are preparing to take on Club Brugge in the Europa League round of 32 on Thursday night, having missed out on a ticket to European football’s top table by slumping...

