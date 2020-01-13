These professors want to get rid of Leap Year entirely with a new calendar

5 Facts About Leap Years 1. Julius Caesar implemented the leap year in Rome. The Julian Calendar was implemented in 46 B.C.E. Though it was flawed, it remained in place for 16 centuries until the..

Amazing views of the first purpose built Serbian Orthodox church in the UK, which has been described as a hidden gem in the city Stunning images show Serbian Orthodox Christians gathering to celebrate the Julian calendar's New Year at the Holy Prince Lazar in Bournville, Birmingham. Lazarica is the UK's first purpose built.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:34Published on January 13, 2020